Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 150 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 150 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a SEK 180 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 147.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

