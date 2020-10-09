Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Cap Hits $5.97 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $39.82 or 0.00359707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $1.44 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

