Couloir Capital Begins Coverage on China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

Couloir Capital initiated coverage on shares of China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CGG opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of $598.59 million and a PE ratio of 167.78. China Gold International Resrcs has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.88.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Gold International Resrcs will post 0.070473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

