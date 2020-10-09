Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.
Shares of COST stock opened at $365.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.26.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.