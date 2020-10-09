Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Shares of COST stock opened at $365.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

