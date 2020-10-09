Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of COST traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,028. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

