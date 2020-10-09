Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.01. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 488,610 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $618.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.