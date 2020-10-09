Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE:CRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.10. 278,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 463,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

