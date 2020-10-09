Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 538,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 752,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.