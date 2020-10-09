CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,677. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

