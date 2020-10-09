Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.92

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $15.20. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,241 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $372.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

