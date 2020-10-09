Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 705,402 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.