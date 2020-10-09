Cooper Financial Group Sells 165 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $207.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $213.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.