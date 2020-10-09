Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.50. 45,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,608. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

