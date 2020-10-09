Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,505.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,483. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,010.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,534.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,419.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

