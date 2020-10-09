Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 488,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

