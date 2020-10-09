Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.48% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,032. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

