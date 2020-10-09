Cooper Financial Group Purchases 788 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.87. 151,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,509. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

