Cooper Financial Group Purchases 545 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 571,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,873,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

