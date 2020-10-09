Cooper Financial Group Purchases 289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.47.

BABA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 490,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,962,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The company has a market cap of $813.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

