Cooper Financial Group Purchases 2,130 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AT&T by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,666,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

T stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 708,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.