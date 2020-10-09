Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.10. 1,676,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,309,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.