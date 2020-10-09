Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,829 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

