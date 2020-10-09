Cooper Financial Group Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. 1,290,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,354,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.