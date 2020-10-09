Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $960,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,372,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 70,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

