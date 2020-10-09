Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,190. The company has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

