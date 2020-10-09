Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 390.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.36. 421,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,808,459. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $378.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

