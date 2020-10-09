Cooper Financial Group Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

