Cooper Financial Group Has $603,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 240,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,032,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

