Cooper Financial Group Has $583,000 Stock Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,506 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 70,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 134,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 200,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,572. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

