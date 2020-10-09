Cooper Financial Group Has $575,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 96,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

