Cooper Financial Group Has $567,000 Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.