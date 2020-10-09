Cooper Financial Group Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,064,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,311. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.