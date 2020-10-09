Cooper Financial Group Has $2.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.77 on Friday, reaching $1,503.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,415.58. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,008.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

