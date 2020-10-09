Cooper Financial Group Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.49. 87,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

