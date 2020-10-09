Cooper Financial Group Has $1.52 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Twilio by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twilio by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twilio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.52. 52,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,114. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $307.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.65.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

