Cooper Financial Group Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after buying an additional 1,032,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. 2,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

