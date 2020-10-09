Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 2,422,648 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after purchasing an additional 287,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 349,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 287.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

