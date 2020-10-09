Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $100.77.

