Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $348.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

