Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Friday. 2,655,706 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

