Cooper Financial Group Buys 403 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 208,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.98. 269,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average of $189.56. The company has a market capitalization of $394.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

