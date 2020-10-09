Cooper Financial Group Buys 16,324 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 7.88% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

