Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.42. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,473. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.