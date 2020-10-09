Cooper Financial Group Acquires 201 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. 155,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

