Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $3.50 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $2.80 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
