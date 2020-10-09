Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.25. Contango ORE shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 123 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

About Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Contango ORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango ORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.