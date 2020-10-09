Constellation Trading Up 3.4% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. Constellation has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $74,636.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.