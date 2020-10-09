Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Down 0%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,129.69 and last traded at $1,152.88. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,152.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,085.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

