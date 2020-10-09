Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.72

Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $22.89. Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 155,775 shares traded.

CNCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.43.

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

