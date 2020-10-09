Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Up 1%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

CFXTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $1.15 to $1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Conifex Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

